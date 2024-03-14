TSPSC extends last date for submitting applications for Group-I exam

Keeping in view of the large number of requests received from candidates, the Commission decided to extend the last for receipt of applications for next two days i.e., till 5 pm on March 16.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 06:19 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday extended the last date for submitting applications for the Group – I services recruitment till March 16.

Applications can be submitted on the website https://tspsc.gov.in/. Earlier, the deadline to register was till 5 pm on Thursday.

Candidates who have not applied till now have been advised to avail the opportunity and register for the Group – I services recruitment. No further extension of time will be allowed, the TSPSC said.

The Commission, till the last count on Wednesday, received 2.7 lakh applications. Cancelling earlier notification issued for 503 vacancies under previous BRS government, the TSPSC recently notified 563 vacancies under the Group – I services. The preliminary test is scheduled for June 9 and the main examination will be conducted from October 21.