Over 2 lakh vacancies available in DEET

KS Bakers
Position: Customer Service Associate
Qualification: 10th pass.
Salary: Rs 1L-2L/ annum
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 7997055511
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)
Position: Telecalling Executives (real estate)
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives
Location: Nagole
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)
Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)
Position: Field Sales Executives
Experience: Minimum 1 year
Salary: Upto Rs 20000 Incentives
Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secundrabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur
Vacancies: 12
Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)
Rysun Jewels & Kris International
Position: Sales and Marketing profiles
Qualification: Any graduates
Hindi & English – Fluency must
Bike & Licence – Must
Salary range: 18K- 27K
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 8
Contact: 7337399700
Accura Networks Marketing Pvt Ltd
Position: Service technician
Minimum Qualification: not required
Salary: Rs 11k above incentives
Experience: not required
Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Kondapur
Vacancy: 1
Contact: 9246521029
Shriram Life Insurance
Position: Senior HR Executive
Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)
Job Description: Support Organization in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc. Managing attendance, statutory compliance
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9381055942
Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited
Position: Home Sales Officer
Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: 12th pass
Age Limit: Below 32Years
Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 Years in Direct Sales.
Salary: As per company norms
Vacancies: 50
Contact:-8688496425
Ark Finserv
Position: 50 Telecallers
Qualification: Minimum Inter
Salary: Best in industry
Skills: Minimum knowledge of system, communication skills : Telugu, English and Hindi manageable
Location: Bagh Amberpet
Job description: Banking and all type of recovery
Contact: 9493083018
Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd
Position: CSR/CSA’s
Work Experience : Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail.
Job Location: Hyderabad
Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)
Salary: Around Rs 11K take home and attendance bonus, ESI and PF
Vacancies: 10
Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com
Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena
Position: Sales Executive
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 14K-17K petrol allowance, Incentives
Qualification: 10th and above (should have 2 wheeler and DL)
Location: Yelahanka, KR. Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 9845066501
LOT Mobiles
Position: CCTV Executive
Experience: 0-6 months
Location: Madhapur
Qualification: Intermediate and above
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 7330624555
Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD
Position: Delivery boys
Experience: Not Required
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: Rs 13000/Month PF & ESI
Qualification: Not required
Contact: 9133131989
Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Care Executive
Looking for voice and non-voice process
Qualification: 12 or any Degree
Salary: Rs 15000/month Incentives
Location: Hyderabad
Contact Number: 8978707207
eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd
Position: Technician
Experience: Freshers/Experience
Salary: Rs 12000-20000/Month
Location: Punjagutta
Contact: 8886660788
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Telesales
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10000 to 12000
Qualification: Any Degree
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise, Hyderabad
No. Of Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
Vispo Business Solutions
Position: Data Entry Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: Rs 10000 to 12000
Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate
Age: Below 35
Location: Paradise
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com
iMark Developers
Position: Graphic Designer
Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field
Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 5
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Content Writer
Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
iMark Developers
Position: Front Office Executive
Experience: 0-1 years
Salary: As per last CTC
Qualification: Any Degree
Skills required: Good communication, and professional etiquette
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 2
Contact: krupa@imark.in
Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd
Position: Telecallers (Only female)
Experience: 0-3 years
Salary: Rs 11000 -20000 /Month
Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English
Location: Kothapet
Contact: 6309700978
LIC India
Position: Financial planner
Qualification: Min SSC
Location: Peddapalli
Age: 23-24yrs
Should have minimum computer knowledge
Contact 8639244807
G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd
Position: Security Guard
Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram
Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs
Height 5’5 inches minimum, weight 60 kg, good eye sight and no skin diseases
Contact: 9100984926
The Thickshake Factory
Position: Accounts Executive
Experience: 2 -4 yrs in accounting
Salary: upto 3 LPA
Qualification: Bachelors degree in business or accounting preferred
Vacancies: 2
Location: Balanagar
Contact: 73373 32022
