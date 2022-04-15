| Over 2 Lakh Vacancies Available In Deet

Over 2 lakh vacancies available in DEET

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:45 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice every day. Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is operated and powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com).

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com to apply for jobs.

Is your resume ready? If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key. With it you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. All you have to do is register, choose a resume template, add your details to the resume and download & share your resume.

Download Workruit Resume Builder app using this link: bit.ly/instantresume

KS Bakers

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: 10th pass.

Salary: Rs 1L-2L/ annum

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 7997055511

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Vijetha Developers)

Position: Telecalling Executives (real estate)

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: 15,000 – 25,000 Incentives

Location: Nagole

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9959675568 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to hiring@absol.tech)

Accelathon Business Solutions (For Roligt Foods Pvt Ltd – Cocoexpress)

Position: Field Sales Executives

Experience: Minimum 1 year

Salary: Upto Rs 20000 Incentives

Location: Kompally, Suchitra, AS Rao Nagar, Secundrabad, Begumpet, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Manikonda, Shaikpet, Kokapet, Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Madhapur, Miyapur

Vacancies: 12

Contact: 8886352406 – only WhatsApp (mail your resume to contact@absol.tech)

Rysun Jewels & Kris International

Position: Sales and Marketing profiles

Qualification: Any graduates

Hindi & English – Fluency must

Bike & Licence – Must

Salary range: 18K- 27K

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 8

Contact: 7337399700

Accura Networks Marketing Pvt Ltd

Position: Service technician

Minimum Qualification: not required

Salary: Rs 11k above incentives

Experience: not required

Location: West Marredpally, Kukatpally, Sainikpuri, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Kondapur

Vacancy: 1

Contact: 9246521029

Shriram Life Insurance

Position: Senior HR Executive

Experience: 1- 3 years (candidates should be from BPO)

Job Description: Support Organization in recruitment, onboarding, induction, etc. Managing attendance, statutory compliance

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9381055942

Share your CV to vinodkumar.j@shriramlife.in

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited

Position: Home Sales Officer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: 12th pass

Age Limit: Below 32Years

Experience: Min 6 Months to 3 Years in Direct Sales.

Salary: As per company norms

Vacancies: 50

Contact:-8688496425

Ark Finserv

Position: 50 Telecallers

Qualification: Minimum Inter

Salary: Best in industry

Skills: Minimum knowledge of system, communication skills : Telugu, English and Hindi manageable

Location: Bagh Amberpet

Job description: Banking and all type of recovery

Contact: 9493083018

Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd

Position: CSR/CSA’s

Work Experience : Freshers (or) 0 to 6months in any retail.

Job Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: SSC & above (Female & Male both can apply)

Salary: Around Rs 11K take home and attendance bonus, ESI and PF

Vacancies: 10

Contact: anil.k@ratnadeep.com

Kalyani Motors Maruti Suzuki Arena

Position: Sales Executive

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 14K-17K petrol allowance, Incentives

Qualification: 10th and above (should have 2 wheeler and DL)

Location: Yelahanka, KR. Puram, Brookfield, Kalyanagar and Horamavu

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 9845066501

LOT Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executive

Experience: 0-6 months

Location: Madhapur

Qualification: Intermediate and above

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 7330624555

Yannick Tech Systems Pvt LTD

Position: Delivery boys

Experience: Not Required

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 13000/Month PF & ESI

Qualification: Not required

Contact: 9133131989

Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Care Executive

Looking for voice and non-voice process

Qualification: 12 or any Degree

Salary: Rs 15000/month Incentives

Location: Hyderabad

Contact Number: 8978707207

eCentric Solutions Pvt ltd

Position: Technician

Experience: Freshers/Experience

Salary: Rs 12000-20000/Month

Location: Punjagutta

Contact: 8886660788

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Telesales

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10000 to 12000

Qualification: Any Degree

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise, Hyderabad

No. Of Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

Vispo Business Solutions

Position: Data Entry Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: Rs 10000 to 12000

Qualification: Any Degree or Graduate

Age: Below 35

Location: Paradise

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 8008363584; hrvispobusinessolutions@gmail.com

iMark Developers

Position: Graphic Designer

Experience: 2 Years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from Real Estate)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree any field

Skills required: Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite, and knowledge on Photoshop, Corel Draw, Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, Graphic Designing & Video Editing.

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 5

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Content Writer

Experience: 2 years (min 6 months -1 years preferably from real estate- experience in writing content for sales scripts, landing pages, Facebook and Google ads, emails.)

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Excellent English communication, knowledge of online content strategy and creation

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

iMark Developers

Position: Front Office Executive

Experience: 0-1 years

Salary: As per last CTC

Qualification: Any Degree

Skills required: Good communication, and professional etiquette

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 2

Contact: krupa@imark.in

Vihari Projects Pvt Ltd

Position: Telecallers (Only female)

Experience: 0-3 years

Salary: Rs 11000 -20000 /Month

Language: Should have good communication skills in Telugu and English

Location: Kothapet

Contact: 6309700978

LIC India

Position: Financial planner

Qualification: Min SSC

Location: Peddapalli

Age: 23-24yrs

Should have minimum computer knowledge

Contact 8639244807

G4s Security Solutions India Pvt Ltd

Position: Security Guard

Location: Jeedimetla , Suraram

Requirements: Age 18 to 39 yrs

Height 5’5 inches minimum, weight 60 kg, good eye sight and no skin diseases

Contact: 9100984926

The Thickshake Factory

Position: Accounts Executive

Experience: 2 -4 yrs in accounting

Salary: upto 3 LPA

Qualification: Bachelors degree in business or accounting preferred

Vacancies: 2

Location: Balanagar

Contact: 73373 32022

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .