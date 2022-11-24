Over 25 brands to participate in Nexus Hyderabad Mall’s Black Friday Celebration

A plethora of brands from various categories will participate in Black Friday celebration by offering heavy discounts across their brand portfolios.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Nexus Hyderabad Mall, one of the hottest shopping hubs of the city, is all set to feature over 25 brands in its Black Friday celebration. The three-day shopping extravaganza will commence on November 25 and will conclude on November 27.

A plethora of brands from various categories will participate in Black Friday celebration by offering heavy discounts across their brand portfolios. National and international fashion brands will offer upto 70% discounts on select product range whereas popular beauty brands have lucrative ‘Buy 2 get 1’ offers on display.

So, shopaholics of the city, do block your dates and head to Nexus Mall Hyderabad as this is truly the time for you to ‘shop till you drop’.

What: Black Friday Sale

Where: Nexus Hyderabad Mall, KPHB, Kukapally

When: November 25 to 27