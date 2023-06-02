Over 30 candidates mentored by Mahesh Bhagwat secure CAPF jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: Over 30 candidates mentored by Telangana State Additional DGP CID, Mahesh M Bhagwat for the personality test of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) vacancies have been selected for the final appointment.

In the results declared by the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, all India topper, Himanshu Vats from Delhi and fourth ranker Gaurav Gaikwad from Maharashtra, 30th ranker S Raja Mohan Reddy and 51th ranker A Madhusudhan Reddy from Karimnagar were mentored by Bhagwat and his team of mentors.

Congratulating successful candidates, Bhagwat thanked his team of mentors – CISF Commandant Pratap Punde, SSB DIG Bhombe, CRPF Senior Commandant MA Rizwan, SSB AC Ankush Dange and others for extending mentorship to candidates.

The free mentorship is extended over WhatsApp groups and based on a candidate’s details, Bhagwat and his team helps the aspirants prepare for the personality test with probable questions. The Additional DGP CID also shares articles and current affairs content in the group, which aid candidates in their preparation for the interview.

In the recently announced Civil Services 2022 results, around 150 candidates mentored by Bhagwat and his team of mentors for the personality test have come out with flying colours.

In all, 151 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to Assistant Commandant (Group A) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces viz. Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal.

The UPSC has also released a provisional list of 33 candidates. The result is available on the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of candidates are likely to be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result. A total of 171 vacancies were reported by the Central government for recruitment.

The PSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information /clarification regarding their examination/recruitments on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271/ 23381125.