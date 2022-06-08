Watch: Over 90 vehicles gutted in Delhi parking fire

By IANS Published: Updated On - 02:06 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Over 90 vehicles, including 10 cars, were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a metro parking lot in the national capital on Wednesday morning, an official said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 5.00 a.m. at the Main Tikona Park, Jamia Nagar in South-East Delhi after which as many as 11 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The fire has damaged in 10 cars, 1 motorcycle, 2 scooties, 30 new e-rickshaw, 50 old e-rickshaw in a metro parking,” Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said.

He further said that the fire has now been extinguished and the situation is now under control.