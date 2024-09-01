Overnight rains push water level in Hussain Sagar above FTL

According to the GHMC, teams are closely monitoring the water levels at Hussain Sagar to ensure public safety and preparedness.
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued an update early Sunday as heavy overnight rains continued to lash the city, with more showers expected throughout the day.
As of 8:00 am on Sunday, the water level at Hussain Sagar stood at +513.60 meters, which is slightly above the Full Tank Level (FTL) but remains well below the Maximum Water Level (MWL). The GHMC has urged residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions as the city braces for potential further rainfall.