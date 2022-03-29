Overwhelming response for free coaching for police jobs in Siddipet

Published Date - 05:28 PM, Tue - 29 March 22

Police job aspirants taking the screen test in Siddipet on March 20.

Siddipet: Siddipet Police which provided free coaching to aspirants aiming for constable and sub-inspector of police jobs in 2018-19, achieved remarkable success with 158 youngsters landing various jobs. While 150 of them were recruited as constables, forest beat officers or junior assistants, the remaining eight landed SI posts.

With the support of Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Siddipet Police provided physical training, coaching for preliminary and main written examinations. Buoyed by the success of the aspirants coached in the last recruitment, as many as 4,440 candidates attended the written screening test conducted by Siddipet Police on March 20 to provide free coaching this year.

Commissioner of Police N Swetha initiated the process of providing free training after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced that the government will induct over 18,000 personnel into the Police department in various categories. The candidates who clear the screening test will be provided free training in Siddipet, Gajwel, and Husnabad Police Sub-divisional headquarters.

In 2018, Siddipet Police provided free coaching for constable post to 1,906 candidates and SI coaching to 526 aspirants. While 1,081 of them cleared the preliminary constable recruitment examination, 371 aspirants passed the SI preliminary examination. Of the 1,081, only 912 had cleared the physical endurance test.

Harish Rao roped in the expert faculty from Bagya Kiran Institute of Police in Hyderabad with the objective of imparting coaching to the aspirants. As a huge number of 158 candidates had got jobs last year, the call for free training got an overwhelming response this year. After declaring the results, the Siddipet Police will commence the free coaching soon in the three Police sub-divisions in Siddipet, Gajwel and Husnabad simultaneously.

