| Kcr Should Take A Lead In Forging A Third Front Says Owaisi

KCR should take a lead in forging a third front, says Owaisi

Many political parties and leaders in different States were ready to extend their support to CM KCR in this regard. Plenty of work can be done, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should take a lead in formation of a third front.

Many political parties and leaders in different States were ready to extend their support to the Chief Minister in this regard. Plenty of work can be done, the Hyderabad MP said while speaking to media persons here Monday.

“This is not the first time, I have been telling Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to take the lead in formation of a third front,” Owaisi said.

Also Read CM KCR likely to inaugurate renovated Valmidi temple on Sept 4