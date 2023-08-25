TS shows mirror to BJP, Congress-ruled States: Owaisi

Hyderabad MP stressed that the country needed a third alternative apart from BJP and Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said Telangana showed a mirror to BJP and Congress ruled States on ensuring peace and harmony among all sections, especially when communal differences were being created among people across the country.

“While churches are burnt in Manipur and mosques are vandalised in Haryana, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated a church, temple and masjid that were unfortunately demolished during the reconstruction of the Secretariat. Telangana shows a mirror to BJP & Congress ruled states on ensuring peace & amity among all,” Owaisi tweeted on Friday after attended the inaugural event of the three places of worship.

Later, addressing a press conference, the Hyderabad MP stressed that the country needed a third alternative apart from BJP and Congress. The much–hyped I.N.D.I.A alliance cannot be a third alternative, he said, adding that AIMIM would not go with I.N.D.I.A.

KCR as PM

On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being pitched as Prime Ministerial candidates, the Hyderabad MP stressed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should not be underestimated.

“Do not underestimate KCR, his capability, his foresight and political sagacity,” he said. Before Telangana government came to power, there were many farmers’ suicides in the State and there was shortage of water for irrigation and drinking, besides electricity problem. All these problems were addressed and farmers’ suicides had come down. The farming community was getting free power. The country needs this visionary, he said.

The AIMIM Chief also complimented the Chief Minister for rebuilding the mosque demolished during construction of the new State Secretariat. “Show me one instance where a government demolished a mosque and rebuilt it,” he asked, reminding that Congress had never fulfilled its word to reconstruct Babri Masjid.

Stating that the AIMIM would support good work done by the government, he appreciated the BRS government for the Shaadi Mubarak scheme under which financial assistance was being provided for the marriage of poor Muslim girls. Over 60,000 Muslim boys and girls were studying in residential educational institutions started by the State government, he added.

“However, AIMIM will contest the elections against the BRS and try to win wherever it fields its candidates,” Owaisi added.