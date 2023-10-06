Pak vs Netherlands preview: Pakistan look to regain form

Pakistan look to get into the groove when they take on minnows Netherlands in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:00 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

Pakistan cricket team practicing at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Uppal. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With the run-up to the World Cup far from being ideal with back-to-back losses in warm-up games and an uninspiring show in Asia Cup, Pakistan look to get into the groove when they take on minnows Netherlands in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad on Friday.

The Babar Azam-led side is capable of springing a surprise with top performances on the world’s biggest stage. However, they didn’t have ideal preparations for the mega event. The bowling department failed to perform to their potential while openers Imam-Ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman struggled to find the rhythm.

Their weaknesses were exposed in the Asia Cup where they lost in Super Four stage and the injury to Naseem Shah compounded their misery. Though Hasan Ali has been roped in to replace Naseem Shah, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harris Rauf and spinners leaked runs in the two warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia.

Given the poor form of the openers, a lot will depend on their skipper Babar and Mohammad Rizwan who looked in sublime form in the warm-up games. While Babar hit back-to-back fifties with his silken touch, Rizwan hit a ton against New Zealand.

The middle-order, consisting Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakil and vice-captain Shadab Khan, need to make their presence felt.

A lot would depend on how the bowling unit performs on the flats tracks on offer. The spin department too failed to much inroads as expected.

However, playing against the Netherlands in the tournament opener is a blessing in disguise. They have the upper hand going into the clash and they can cash in on to get back to form ahead of the big clashes going forward. Mickey Arthur, their team director, said that the players are in good frame of mind and are confident of deliver the good.

Meanwhile, Netherlands, who are making their fifth World Cup appearance, are keen punch above their weight in the tournament. Their preparations were hit hard as their two warm-up games were washed out and their last international ODI was back in July when they played in qualifiers.

Netherlands made it to the World Cup for the first time after 2011 and are determined to prove that they are not mere pushovers. However, facing the likes of Afridi, Rauf and Hasan Ali will definitely test their skills and temperament.

The team is filled with all-rounders in Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad and Roelof van der Merwe and on Friday everyone needs to perform to their potential.