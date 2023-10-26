Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu’s Arnia sector

This is the second ceasefire violation at the International Border in less than 10 days. On October 17, Pak Rangers had resorted to unprovoked firing towards BSF troops, in which two BSF personnel received injuries.

By IANS Updated On - 10:14 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel gave a befitting reply after Pakistani Rangers resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the International Border in the Arnia sector of Jammu on Thursday night, officials said.

“Tonight at about 20:00 hours, Pak Rangers started unprovoked firing on BSF posts in Arnia area, which has been befittingly retaliated by the BSF troops. The firing is still on,” the BSF said.

There has been a relative calm on the borders following a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, although there have been infiltration bids which were foiled, while several cases of weapons droppings for terrorists using drones have also been reported.