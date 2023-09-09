Palamuru project inauguration should be a great fete, says KTR

The Palamuru Rangareddy project would transform the barren lands of erstwhile Palamuru into fertile lands, said KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Stating that the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) project would address drinking and irrigation water requirements of the erstwhile Palamuru and Rangareddy districts, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had completed the project despite facing many challenges and hurdles.

“Inauguration of the Palamuru Rangareddy project on September 16 will be a historic occasion in Telangana,” Rama Rao said while reviewing arrangements for the inauguration ceremony here on Saturday. The Chief Minister will be inaugurating the project.

The Palamuru Rangareddy project would transform the barren lands of erstwhile Palamuru into fertile lands. There was a time when lakhs of people from Palamuru had migrated to different places for livelihood but now through the project, lakhs of acres would get water for irrigation, he said.

The Kaleshwaram project on River Godavari, Palamuru Rangareddy project on River Krishna and once the Sitarama project gets completed, the projects in irrigation sector in the State would reach saturation level, the Minister said.

“The way the State government constructed these projects under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, it is not just a matter of pride for Telangana people but for citizens of India as well,” Rama Rao said.

The plans for constructing the Palamuru Rangareddy project were made way back in 2001. The project plans were taking shape in the Chief Minister’s vision since the days of the separate State agitation, he said.

Apart from providing water for irrigation, this project would also supply drinking water for Hyderabad and industrial requirements. Since the inauguration of this project would a great milestone in the State, the occasion has to be celebrated on a grand note, he said.

Awareness should be created among the people over the significance of this project. At least 1.5 lakh farmers would be participating in the inauguration ceremony and there should be largescale festivities, the Minister added.

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials attended the meeting.

