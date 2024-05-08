Narsapur turns pink to welcome KCR

The main junction of Narsapur town was jam-packed with the crowd while he addressed them. Since Narsapur constituency has a huge number of Lambada thandas, a huge number of tribals too turned up for the meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Medak: Narsapur town turned pink on Wednesday to welcome former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who reached the town as part of his bus yatra.

Party cadre and the general public made a beeline in huge numbers to Narsapur town from across villages in the district. The cadre were heard raising “Jai KCR: slogans and wearing party scarves. Every word of Chandrashekhar Rao got a roaring response from the crowd.

Though weather officials had forecast rain and it was humid, people remained undeterred and attended the meeting in large numbers. When Chandrashekhar Rao raised slogans of “Jai Telangana” and “Vote for Car”, he got an enthusiastic response from the crowd.