Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project on fast track

Irrigation Dept sets time frame for completion of pump houses, land acquisition

Hyderabad: With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao setting a December deadline for the completion of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), a key project to cater to the needs of south Telangana, top irrigation officials went into a huddle on Tuesday to iron out technical issues to fast-track the construction works.

Besides entrusting responsibilities to departments concerned for smooth and fast progress of construction works, the officials also fixed a time-frame for completion of construction of four pump houses at Narlapur, Udandapur, Karivena and Vattem by June. While there was some delay in the progress of works at Narlapur, a key component of the project, due to land acquisition, work at Udandapur, Karivena and Vattem has been going on at a brisk pace.

One of the key issues that came up for discussion during the review meeting was land acquisition apart from Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) package to the project oustees. “We discussed in detail the various issues pertaining to the PRLIS and Sri Ramaraju Vidyasagar Rao Dindi Lift Irrigation (SRVR DLI) project and entrusted responsibilities to departments concerned to sort out issues and speed up works,” a top irrigation official told Telangana Today.

The Revenue Department, he said, will take care of land acquisition and R&R package issues, while BHEL will supply heavy duty pumps. The Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited has been tasked with the job of setting up sub-stations and laying of power lines.

The Roads and Buildings Department will lay roads as per norms for transportation of machinery. A schedule has been chalked out for various departments to complete their tasks within the stipulated time-frame.

The Revenue Department has been asked to expedite land acquisition process to facilitate smooth construction of the projects and to implement the R&R package. “Since there is no problem with regard to funds allocation, and the areas of responsibilities clearly demarcated now, we are hopeful that the deadline will be met without any issues,” he said.

Another issue pertaining to tunnel lines and canals was also discussed with the officials. The officials held a similar review meeting on Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Scheme on Monday, when a decision was taken to complete the construction of a 104 km canal by June end. Plans have been chalked out to supply water to Sathupally canal by June end.

Impetus to irrigation

PRLIS envisages creation of irrigation potential in upland areas of Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda covering an ayacut of 10 lakh acre (proposal for enhanced ayacut of 12.30 lakh acres is under consideration of the government).

Besides, the project will also cater to the drinking water needs of villages en route, GHMC and industrial use by lifting two TMC per day for 60 days during flood season from the foreshores of Srisailam reservoir on Krishna River at Yellur village to KP Laxmidevipally with five stage lifting and then utilizing water by gravity.

SRVR DLI Project

This project envisages providing irrigation and drinking water to the most severely flouride affected and drought prone areas of Devarakonda and Munugodu constituencies in Nalgonda district. The source and location are the backwaters of Srisailam project.

