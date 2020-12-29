Pall of gloom descends on Devarakonda following NRI’s death

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Nalgonda: Devender Reddy Nallamada, who died in New Jersey under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, was working as a software engineer in the US for the last 23 years. He had completed his BE from Pulla Reddy Engineering College in Kurnool and went to US in 1998 for better prospects. His brother Dr Ravinder Reddy is working with a government hospital in Hyderabad.

Dr Ravinder Reddy, who rushed to Devarakonda on hearing about his brother’s death, said the family came to know about Devender Reddy’s death from friends in the US, who said he died on the spot after his car caught fire. Devender talked to his brother over phone about four days ago. He had visited his native place about four years back. He leaves behind wife and a daughter.

According to his friend Shirish, the incident occurred when Devender Reddy started his car at 6 am (IST). Devender Reddy actively participated in social service activities and raised Rs 3 lakhs to help a person who was suffering from health problems at Devarakonda, he said.

Expressing grief at the demise of Devender Reddy, Venkat Manthena, Board of Director of American Telangana Association, said he had actively participated in programmes organised by the Association.

