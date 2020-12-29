Prominent NRI Devender Reddy Nallamada killed in US

Devender Reddy Nallamada, the TRS spokesman in the US passes away

Published: 8:29 am

Hyderabad: Devender Reddy Nallamada, a prominent Non-Resident Indian (NRI) hailing from Deverakonda of Nalgonda district was killed in Edison, New Jersey on Tuesday (December 29), according to reports reaching here.

Reddy’s death is shrouded in mystery as of now since the police have not released any details as to how the youngster passed away. It was said that Devender Reddy was taking a call and sat in his car and got killed in an explosion. Another version said there was some fire accident involving him. An investigation is on to determine the cause of death.

The picture of a Red car in which Devender Reddy was sitting when he was killed, showed the windshields of the car broken in what appeared to be a minor explosion. Pictures of the car with windshields broken were being shared widely on WhatsApp groups.

Devender Reddy is the official spokesman of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in the United States. He is known for his affable nature and his readiness to help anyone in distress, his friends in the US recalled. He was also very active in forming the American Telangana Society.

Condolence messages continued to pour in on all the WhatsApp groups of Telangana NRIs in the United States mourning his death and fondly recalling association with Devender Reddy Nallamada.

