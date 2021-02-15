Palla challenges oppn leaders to open debate on job recruitments

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president said, he was ready to provide proof that the TRS govt has filled 1.31 lakh jobs in the last six years

By | Published: 6:53 pm 7:01 pm

Suryapet: Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Monday challenged leaders of opposition parties to an open debate on jobs provided to the youth by the TRS government in the State compared to successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a TRS preparatory meeting for Warangal-Khamman-Nalgonda graduates MLC election at Huzurnagar, Rajeshwar Reddy said he was ready to provide proof that the TRS government has filled 1.31 lakh jobs in the last six years. He would not contest the MLC election if he failed to prove it,” he said, and challenged the leaders of opposition parties, who don’t agree with him, to an open debate on the subject.

Stating that 3,500 thandas had been upgraded into gram panchayats by the State government, he said the tribals were now ruling their thandas, which improved their political representation in local bodies. The thandas were also witnessing significant development after getting the status of gram panchayat since they get their own funds. “Telangana State is witnessing rapid development due to the initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said, and wondered how the opposition could be blind in not seeing the qualitative changes taking place in the lives of the people due to welfare schemes and developmental programmes of the State government. The State registered 14.1 per cent growth rate in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) after 2014, he pointed out.

Stating that the agriculture fields in tail-end areas of left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) were bone dry before 2014 due to lack of irrigation facility, he said the TRS government succeeded in providing irrigation facility to every acre of land in the ayacut of NSP left canal including tail-end areas. “After 2014, the State government has spent Rs 1,250 crores on modernisation of lift irrigation schemes and lining works of canals in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency,” Rajeshwar Reddy said.

Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy said opposition leaders were trying to create a rift between tribals for their own political mileage. He criticised the leaders of Congress and BJP for making a hue and cry on the issue of land in survey number 540 for their political mileage. He requested the management of industries located in the constituency to provide 75 per cent of the jobs to local youth. He would answer to every allegation of leaders of opposition parties with the development of his constituency, he added.

He urged the graduate voters to cast first priority vote to Rajeshwar Reddy in the MLC election.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .