Palla Rajeshwar Reddy slams Nirmala Sitharaman for misleading people

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:56 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: Stating that there were lot of expectations among people over union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s visit to Telangana, Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said she dashed all the hopes and uttered blatant lies all through her tour.

Telangana’s per capita income and GSDP was much higher than the national average. Yet, the union Finance Minister tried to mislead the people with falsified facts, he slammed.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, the Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman said since India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, there was no practice of displaying Prime Minister’s photos at PDS outlets.

It was strange that the union Finance Minister insisted on the Prime Minister’s photo at the PDS outlets, he said.

Stating that Telangana had scripted new history by introducing Rythu Bandhu scheme, he said farmers in the State never complained of any delay in implementation of the scheme.

“In the last eight years, under PM Kisan the Central Government distributed Rs.7,000 crore. In contrast, Telangana Government distributed a whopping Rs.58,000 crore” pointed out Rajeshwar Reddy.

The BJP Government admitted in the Parliament that farmers’ suicides in Telangana had come down from 1300 in 2014 to 300. This speaks volumes about Telangana Government’s commitment towards farming community, he said, adding on the contrary Central Government had increased the fertilisers’ prices and eventually the input costs of farmers for cultivation.