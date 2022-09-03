Nirmala Sitharaman justifies remarks against Kamareddy Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: A day after pulling up the Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V Patil for failing to put the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at fair price shop in Birkur, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday justified her remarks saying that the Prime Minister’s photo should be placed at the shop as the Centre’s contribution was more in distributing free rice to the poor.

“I did not cross the limit and did not speak unparliamentary. Moreover, I also gave 30 minutes of time to him (Patil) to collect information and let me know about the Centre’s share in the free rice distribution scheme,” she said at a press conference at the State BJP office in Nampally here.

“Our leader’s name should be included when the Central government’s share was included in any scheme being implemented in the State,” she said while replying to a question. To another question, the Union Minister said the Central government introduced a system to spend every paisa of the tax payers in a transparent manner and the whole process was digitized completely.

To another question on showing discrimination toward Telangana in sanctioning funds and allocating crucial projects, she said that such thing would not arise.