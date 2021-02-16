Pallavi Model School: Tributes paid to Nightingale of India

Sarojini Naidu was born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad in 1879.

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally conducted a special assembly on February 12 to celebrate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, the Nightingale of India. The assembly started with a prayer followed by the thought of the day, news and an informative presentation by the students on Sarojini Naidu and her history.

Sarojini Naidu was born in a Bengali family in Hyderabad in 1879. She was a great poet, a great political activist and was an active member of the Indian National Congress which strived to liberate India from colonial rule.

Freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu was also the first Indian woman to be the chief of the Indian National Congress and was one of the forefront leaders who led the Civil disobedience movement and the Quit India movement.

The nightingale of India was a beacon of inspiration for all those who fought for our nation. Giving voice to our struggles. She dedicated her life to our country, students felt at the assembly.

The assembly was not only informative but also motivated women to excel in all walks of life. It is no wonder that her birthday is also celebrated nationwide as National Women’s Day. Students concluded the session by reciting a few of her poems and were appreciated by the audience at the virtual meet.

