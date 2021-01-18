Palle Pragathi yielded positive results: Vemula

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Nizamabad: Palle Pragathi, brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is yielding positive results in Nizamabad district, said Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy here on Monday.

The Minister was speaking at the Zilla Parishad General body meeting held at ZP meeting hall. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “Telangana’s villages underwent massive transformation, thanks to the Palle Pragathi programme. The Chief Minister’s vision of clean villages helped clear the garbage, led to creation of dump yards and vehicles were issued to carry the garbage outside the villages. Stagnant water and overflowing drainages have been cleared.”

“Irrespective of political affiliations, public representatives actively participated in the programme,” he further said. Speaking on the vaccine, the Minister said, “Covid pandemic took a toll on each and everyone of us. Thanks to the efforts of our scientists. Finally we have vaccine. I appeal the people to get vaccinated in the next two phases and give priority to those above 50 years of age.” He asked public representatives and the officials concerned to create awareness among the people on vaccination. The Minister further said that Dharani portal was aimed at eliminating corruption and ensuring transparency in the transactions related to land purchases, mutation and other processes. He urged people to get their details updated if any in patta passbooks immediately.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .