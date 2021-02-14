Pamper yourself at Nicol’s makeup studio & nail bar

Nicol’s helps in bringing out the beauty hidden within you.

Juliana Nicol, a famous makeup artist in the town, started world-class and sophisticated makeup studio on Road Number 12 in Banjara Hills. Mamata Sharma, wife of Anurag Sharma, former DGP of Telangana State, inaugurated the studio. Celebrities like Amit Sanghi, Parmeet Kaur Sanghi, Arun Nair, Anjana Sanghi, and Sangeetha attended the glittering programme and made the event more colourful.

“Nicol’s helps in bringing out the beauty hidden within you. This new trending salon in the city is a sophisticated makeup studio and salon, and nail bar which can take care of all your grooming needs,” said Mamata Sharma.

“I have been in this field for the past 12 years; we were doing a lot of exclusive makeup sessions for destination weddings, and private events which gave us more identity. It’s not just weddings but we have celebrity clients like Sneha, Pragya Marton, and many more,” says Juliana Nicol.

“A one-stop solution for all women, the Nicol’s studio a place where ladies can spend time, relax, refresh, get decked, and feel pampered. Nail bar services such as acrylic extensions and gel polish are also available here. There’s an academy to train aspirants in makeup, hairstyling and nail art, besides workshops on self-grooming for women which will be conducted regularly,” shares Juliana.

