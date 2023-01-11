Panchayat Secretary suspended for misuse of job charts, funds in Mancherial

A Panchayat Secretary working with Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal was suspended for misuse of job chart and misappropriation of funds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A Panchayat Secretary working with Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal was suspended for misuse of job chart and misappropriation of funds. An order to this effect was issued by Collector Bharati Hollikeri here on Wednesday.

As per the order, M Haritha, junior Panchayat Secretary of Gudipet village was placed under suspension. She was found to have committed certain lapses while discharging duties and also tampered with resolutions passed by the gram panchayat. She is also said to have collected an excess amount from owners of 11 newly constructed houses and did not maintain cash books and posted fake photographs of official events.

Also Read Telangana: Rare and endangered giant river otters sighted in Mancherial

An inquiry was carried out and an explanation was sought from her, after which she was suspended.