Pandemic shadow over student migration, TSBIE receives minimal applications

TSBIE receives 6,390 applications this year against 13,796 applications last year in pursuit of higher education in other States

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the aspirations of students to move to other States in pursuit of higher education. This is indicative from the number of candidates registering for migration certificate with the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE).

This year, so far, the TSBIE received 6,390 applications from students seeking migration certificate, of which 6,330 were disposed by the TSBIE as against 13,796 applications received in the academic year 2019-20.

As per year-wise applications, the number of students taking the migration certificate till the academic year 2019-20 had been on a rise. While 3,343 candidates took such certificate in 2015-16, the number went up to 13,796 in the academic year 2019-20. Till last year, 49,814 students have obtained migration certificate.

The officials attributed the decrease in number of applications for migration certificate this year, to the present Covid-19 pandemic situation. The migration certificate is mandatory for students to pursue higher education outside the home State.

According to details provided by the TSBIE, candidates registering for equivalency and eligibility certificates also went down this year. A total of 2,970 equivalency and 32,755 eligibility certificates were granted to students the last year as against 332 and 3,849 respectively, so far.

Meanwhile, the State government’s decision to provide duplicate certificates for students who lost/damaged their certificates due to incessant rains and floods is helping several students. A total of 489 applications, till the last count on Tuesday, were received by the TSBIE seeking duplicate memorandum of marks.

“For the students, who do not know their hall ticket number, application can be submitted by including their name, father’s name and year of passing. We can retrieve the information. After scrutinising the received applications, we will start issuing the duplicate certificates,” a senior official said.

The application can be made free of cost through the TSBIE website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ or it can be submitted offline at TSBIE office.

