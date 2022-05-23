Pandurangaiah clinches F1 Telangana State Open Snooker Championship title

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Champions: Pandurangaiah (left) and Himanshu Jain after the final of the Telangana State Open Snooker Championship.

Hyderabad: Indian Railways’ Pandurangaiah defeated Himanshu Jain 5-3 (65-42, 50-71, 71-22, 52-65, 91(40)-25, 15-77, 66(52)-13), 76-53) to clinch the F1 Telangana State Open Snooker Championship title, organised by F1 Snooker Academy and Telangana Cue Sports Association.

In a closely-fought final, both players were locked at 2-all after four frames. In the fifth frame, Pandurangaiah took the 3-2 lead with a 40 break before Himanshu put himself back in the race with a win in sixth frame. However, Pandurangaiah then won the next two frames to clinch the title.

Earlier, the tournament witnessed over 150 participants form Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and South Central Railways. Indian number 3 Himanshu defeated Hemanth in quarters and Md Ghouse in semis while Pandurangaiah downed Srikanth and Arvind Goud in quarterfinals and semifinals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .