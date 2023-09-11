Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates school library in memory of late father in his village

Tripathi, who recently received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Mimi", said he is honoured to make a contribution for the betterment of future generations of his native village.

By PTI Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has inaugurated a library at a higher secondary school in his village Belsand, Gopalganj, in Bihar, in the memory of his father Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

Tiwari died on August 21 at the age of 99.

“In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari. I hope to instill a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honour to contribute to their journey of learning,” the actor said in a statement.

Tripathi and his elder brother have established the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, a trust in the honour of their parents.

The actor, also known for films such as “Newton”, “Stree” as well as web series “Mirzapur”, had also supported the school by providing electrical equipment and installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels.