Efforts on to develop libraries in Mancherial: Addl Collector

Mancherial Additional Collector B Rahul convened a review meeting with officials concerned over the preparation of the annual budget of the libraries for the forthcoming financial year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 07:09 PM

Additional Collector Rahul convenes a review meeting with officials in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul said that efforts were being made to develop libraries in the district. He convened a review meeting with officials concerned over the preparation of the annual budget of the libraries for the forthcoming financial year here on Tuesday.

Rahul instructed the officials to prepare the budget of the libraries for 2024-25 fiscal, mentioning expenditures of various heads. He told them to take steps to deduct library cess from civic bodies. He asked them to keep books, study material and newspapers available at the libraries for aspirants of government jobs.

The additional collector further instructed the officials to ensure reading rooms and other amenities for the aspirants. He said that Rs 30 lakh was sanctioned to create a library in Dandepalli mandal centre, while a compound wall and toilets were going to be constructed at a library in Vemanapalli headquarters spending Rs 12.50 lakh.

District Panchayat Officer Venkateshwar Rao, Adult Education Officer Purshottam Naik, Libraries Secretary AVN Raju and other officials were present.