Hyderabad student impresses PM Modi with library project

19 March 2024

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent tour of Telangana, met with 12-year-old Akarshana Satish, a student of Hyderabad Public School. Akarshana has garnered attention for her remarkable initiative of establishing libraries across Telangana and Tamil Nadu, with a total of eight libraries set up since 2021.

During their interaction, the youngster briefed the Prime Minister about her library initiative, showcasing her passion for promoting literacy and education. Impressed by her dedication, PM Modi encouraged her to continue her efforts in setting up libraries.

Akarshana’s journey began with the establishment of her first library at MNJ Cancer Hospital, which housed an impressive collection of 2,036 books. She then expanded her initiative by setting up libraries at strategic locations, including the Sanath Nagar Police Station with 800 books and the Juvenile and Observation Home for Girls with 600 books.

Her philanthropic endeavors extended to the donation of 200 books to the Gayatri Nagar Association in Borabanda and the establishment of a well-stocked library at Government High School in Sanath Nagar, benefitting numerous students with access to over 600 books. Akarshana also established two libraries in Tamil Nadu.

She was previously praised by Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ program, where he commended her for her outstanding initiative.