Panthers, Snipers record big wins at Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League

SDFC Snipers and SDFC Panthers recorded massive 15-0 and 15-1 wins over HotFut C and GNFC respectively in under-13 category clashes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: SDFC Snipers and SDFC Panthers recorded massive 15-0 and 15-1 wins over HotFut C and GNFC respectively in under-13 category clashes at the Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League Season 4 at the HotFut Begumpet stadium on Sunday.

In the other matches, Snipers cruised past Aspire FA 6-1 and Panthers drubbed Sporthood Rangers 5-1 to showcase their domination in the under-13 division of the league.

In the under-15 category, Aspire FA and Little Stars FA recorded 10-0 and 12-0 triumphs over GNFC and HotFut B respectively.

Results: U-13: Aspire FA 8 bt HotFut C 0, SDFC Snipers 6 bt Aspire FA 1, SDFC Snipers 15 bt HotFut C 0, Sporthood Rangers 13 bt GNFC 0, SDFC Panthers 15 bt GNFC 1, SDFC Panthers 5 bt Sporthood Rangers 1, PJR FC 5 bt Abbas union 1, Abbas union 3 bt USFC 2, PJR FC 7 bt USFC 1, HotFut A 5 bt HotFut B 1, HotFut A 6 bt Sporthood Lions 3; U-15: HotFut A 4 bt GNFC 2, Aspire FA 10 bt GNFC 0, Aspire FA 2 bt HotFut A 1, USFC Blasters 4 bt USFC Panthers 2, USFC Blasters 4 bt Abbas union 1, USFC Panthers 7 bt Abbas union 4, USFC Bullets 6 bt HotFut B 2, Little Stars FA 12 bt HotFut B 0, Little Stars FA 14 bt USFC Bullets 0, PJR FC 5 bt FC Brawlers 1, Ronz FC 3 bt FC Brawlers 0, PJR FC 2 bt Ronz FC 1.