PJR FC records massive 21-1 win over GNFC in Hotfut Youth League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: PJR FC recorded a massive 21-1 win over GNFC in the under-15 clash of the ongoing Apollo Tyres Hotfut Youth Leagues Season 4 being held at HotFut Begumpet, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the other clashes, USFC Panthers recorded a 14-0 victory over HotFut B. USFC Panthers and Little Stars FA registered 8-0 wins over USFC Bullets and GNFC respectively. HotFut A blanked HotFut B 9-0.

USFC Blasters recorded a narrow 4-3 win over PJR FC to grab a one-point lead with 22 points in the points table.

Results: U-13: SDFC Panthers 6 bt SDFC Snipers 5, SDFC Panthers 8 bt Abbas union 1, SDFC Snipers 10 bt Sporthood Lions 0, Sporthood Lions 10 bt Sporthood Rangers 0, Aspire FA 3 bt Abbas union 0, PJR FC 5 bt Sporthood Lions 4, Aspire FA 6 bt Sporthood Rangers 2, PJR FC 11 bt HotFut B 1, GNFC 4 bt HotFut B 1, HotFut A 9 bt GNFC 0, HotFut C 5 bt HotFut B 3, HotFut A 4 bt USFC 2, USFC 3 bt HotFut C 0;

U-15: Ronz FC 4 bt Abbas union 1, Abbas union 4 drew with FC Brawlers 4, Aspire FA 5 bt Ronz FC 2, Aspire FA 4 bt FC Brawlers 2, Little Stars FA 8 bt GNFC 0, USFC Blasters 4 drew with Little Stars FA 4, PJR FC 21 bt GNFC 1, USFC Blasters 4 bt PJR FC 3, USFC Panthers 8 bt USFC Bullets 0, USFC Panthers 14 bt HotFut B 0, HotFut A 5 bt USFC Bullets 2, HotFut A 9 bt HotFut B 0.