Aspire FA record big win over USFC Bullets in Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League

Aspire FA recorded a big 14-0 victory over USFC Bullets in the under-15 category of the Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League Season 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Players in action in the Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League season 4 on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Aspire FA recorded a big 14-0 victory over USFC Bullets in the under-15 category of the Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League Season 4 at the HotFut Begumpet stadium on Sunday.

In the other under-15 clashes, USFC Blasters and RONZ FC registered 12-0 wins over HotFut B. USFC Panthers FC blanked Brawlers 11-0. Sporthood HFA Lions clinched 9-0 and 8-0 wins over GNFC and Hotfut C respectively in the under-13 matches.

Results: U-15: USFC Blasters 4 bt RONZ FC, USFC Blasters 12 bt HotFut B 0, USFC Panthers FC 11 bt Brawlers 0, USFC Bullets 2 lost to PJR FC 8, GNFC 0 lost to USFC Panthers 11, RONZ FC 12 bt HoTFut B 0, HotFut A 1 lost to Little Stars FA 2, Aspire FA 2 lost to PJR FC 3, Aspire FA 14 bt USFC Bullets 0, Abbas union 2 lost to Little Stars FA 3, FC Brawlers 11 bt GNFC 0, HotFut A 4 bt Abbas union 1;

U-13: GNFC 0 lost Sporthood HFA Lions 9, Hot Fut C 1 lost to GNFC 3, Hotfut C 0 lost to Sporthood HFA Lions 8, Sporthood FHA Rangers 3 bt USFC 1, HotFut B 1 lost USFC 9, HotFut B 8 bt Sporthood HFA Rangers 2, SDFC Panthers 6 bt PJR FC 3, SDFC Panthers 6 bt Aspire FA 2, PJR FC 3 drew with Aspire FA 3, Abbas union 2 lost to SDFC Snipers 4, HotFut A 0 lost to SDFC Snipers 4, HotFut A 2 lost Abbas union 4.