Sreenidhi Deccan teams record big wins in U-13 category of HotFut Youth League

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 January 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Deccan Football Club teams Panthers and Snipers recorded big wins to occupy top two spots in the under-13 category of the Apollo Tyres HotFut Youth League, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

SDFC Panthers downed USFC 7-1 and Sporthood Lions 7-2 while SDFC Snipers crushed GNFC 13-0 and Hotfut B 11-0 for domininating victories.

Results: U-13: SDFC Panthers bt USFC 7-1; Sporthood Lions bt USFC 9-1; SDFC Panthers bt Sporthood Lions 7-2; SDFC Snipers bt GNFC 13-0; SDFC Snipers bt HotFut B 11-0; HotFut A bt Sporthood Rangers 9-1; PJR FC bt GNFC 9-1; Abbas union bt Sporthood Rangers 4-2; Aspire FA bt HotFut B 12-0; PJR FC bt HotFut C 13-1; Aspire FA bt HotFut A 4-2; Abbas union bt HotFut C 9-0;

U-15: HotFut A drew with USFC Panthers 2-2; Ronz FC bt USFC Panthers 2-2; PJR FC bt HotFut A 9-1; Ronz FC bt Little Stars FA 4-3; Little Stars FA drew with PJR FC 2-2; Abbas union bt GNFC 6-2; Abbas union bt USFC Bullets 6-1; USFC Blasters bt GNFC 8-0; FC Brawlers bt USFC Bullets 7-0; USFC Blasters bt Aspire FA 4-2; Aspire FA bt HotFut B 11-1; FC Brawlers bt HotFut B 10-0.