Ram Charan announces co-ownership of Hyderabad team in ISPL T10

The T10 cricket tournament, set to be a thrilling addition to the cricketing landscape and fans, will witness Ram Charan's enthusiastic involvement as a team owner.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 January 2024, 03:33 PM

Hyderabad: Global star Ram Charan is now a proud owner of the Hyderabad team in the inaugural Indian Street Premier League T10 (ISPL-T10). The T10 cricket tournament, set to be a thrilling addition to the cricketing landscape and fans, will witness Ram Charan’s enthusiastic involvement as a team owner.

In a statement made earlier today, Ram Charan expressed his excitement about this new venture, as they open the bid, “Join hands with me to co-own my team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League. Let’s turn aspirations into achievements and write a story of victory together! Apply Now at ispl-t10.com.”

Join hands with me to co-own my team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League. Let's turn aspirations into achievements and write a story of victory together! Apply Now at https://t.co/dx9YrCNDgz#ZindagiBadalDo #NewT10Era #EvoluT10n #Street2Stadium #SurajSamat… pic.twitter.com/YYuKekNMz4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 9, 2024

The actor’s entry into the league is expected to elevate the competition and fan engagement to unprecedented levels. Cricket enthusiasts and fans alike eagerly await the unfolding of this captivating chapter in the world of T10 cricket.

