Paper leak: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeks report from TSPSC in 48 hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:27 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: The Raj Bhavan as per the instructions of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday has written to the TSPSC Secretary over the alleged question paper leak and sought a report within 48 hours.

The Governor has asked for a thorough enquiry and called for a detailed report. The Governor also sought details on the corrective measures proposed to be taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents, besides initiating stringent action against the culprits, according to a press release from Raj Bhavan.