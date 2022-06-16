Paradise to gift year-long free Biryani to every 50,000th customer!

Published Date - 05:01 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Paradise, the renowned destination for Hyderabadi biryani, as part of its successful ‘Dil Se Thank You’ campaign has celebrated a milestone with its 50,000th customer.

The company took the 50,000th customer by surprise when she was casually enjoying her favorite food. This was followed by cake cutting and an amazing offer, where she was gifted once a month for year-long free Biryanis.

Rakshita Reddy is the very first to receive this opportunity to take year-long free biryanis by Paradise.

The food court is serving free biryanis to every loyal lover of this delicacy. It launched the campaign in May and has been receiving great responses across all its locations. In June, it opened the free biryani campaign for all biryani lovers beyond the exclusive Paradise Circle Program.

Now even, a non-paradise circle member can register on www.paradisefoodcourt.in and get a free biryani till 30th June on a minimum order value of just Rs 299.

In under a month, over 50,000 customers have already redeemed their Free Biryani. Any Paradise customer can get enrolled at no cost, by providing their mobile number during their payment. The customer can redeem exclusive rewards by visiting any Paradise restaurant of their choice.

Gautam Gupta, CEO, Paradise Food Court said, “We are delighted to say #DilSeThankYou to all Paradise Circle Members with a free Biryani for showering us with their love. We now invite all biryani lovers to join Paradise Circle and get a free biryani. The exclusive Paradise Circle program is a way for us to serve authentic Hyderabadi biryani across the world and expand our Paradise family”

Some of the other benefits the customers can reap through the program’s membership include a fun gem-based reward system. Along with free biryanis, one can earn two gems on top of every Rs 100 worth of purchase through Paradise Circle.