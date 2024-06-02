Parallel network using Civil Supplies Corporation logos busted in Telangana

Some 750 metric tons of the PDS rice illegally stored and transported in seven trucks was seized.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 07:27 PM

Hyderabad: A parallel network that has for long been indulging in civil supplies operations on a massive scale using the logo and labels of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation was busted. In a joint operation, the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) team of the corporation and police task force raided a godown in Pasha Mailaram near Patancheru, Sangareddy and unearthed the network carrying out underground operations on a massive scale.

The network had for quite some time been involved in dispatching recycled rice meant for public distribution system (PDS) to the FCI and the State Ware Housing Corporation godowns as fresh custom milled rice from different mills by generating fake e-way bills. Some 750 metric tons of the PDS rice illegally stored and transported in seven trucks was seized.

It had also been found to be cleaning PDS rice collected from various sources, re-packing in new gunny bags for recycling and supplying back to the PDS system. Gunny bags bearing Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation logo and labels were used for all its underground operations.

The vigilance and enforcement wing of the Civil Supplies Corporation had booked a case against a godown owner in connection with the seizures and the hunt is on for persons behind the illegal operations.

Cases have been booked also against the drivers of the lorries engaged for transportation of material. The Civil supplies vigilance and Enforcement teams have seized 28,610 quintals PDS rice along with 148 vehicles engaged in transportation of the material.

In addition to this, 767 quintals of PDS rice being transported in four trucks were seized in hot pursuit by the enforcement task force team, just before crossing the interstate border with Maharashtra at Kaleshwaram.