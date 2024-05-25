Param Vir Chakra Park inaugurated at Secunderabad Cantonment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 06:04 PM

Hyderabad: Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra (PVC), inaugurated the newly established Param Vir Chakra Park by Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) in Secunderabad Cantonment here on Saturday.

Veterans of the 1971 and Kargil Wars, as well as the General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, accompanied by other dignitaries, officers, and soldiers, were present on the occasion.

The Param Vir Chakra Park stands as a tribute to the supreme bravery and sacrifices of the Param Vir Chakra awardees. A centerpiece of the park is a mural depicting the signing of the Instrument of Accession on 16 December 1971, marking the surrender of the Pakistani Army to the Indian Armed Forces. The park also features the gallant acts of each PVC awardee.

In his address, Sub Maj Sanjay Kumar, underscored the importance of remembering and honouring the sacrifices of the brave men who have served the nation with unparalleled courage. He also delivered motivational lectures to Agniveers under training at 1 EME Centre, AOC Centre and Artillery Centre.

The General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area highlighted the significance of the park as a source of inspiration for future generations.