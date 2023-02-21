Paramount importance being given to education sector in Telangana: Indrakaran

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was tirelessly striving to ensure students from the poor families get quality education right from Class I to Post-Graduation level, said Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates a building meant for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidylaya at Jam village in Sarangapur mandal on Tuesday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that paramount importance was being given to the education sector in the State.

He formally inaugurated a building for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at Jam village in Sarangapur mandal on Tuesday.

Also Read Common brand name for Telangana’s SHG products soon

Minister said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was tirelessly striving to ensure students from the poor families get quality education right from Class I to Post-Graduation level. Schools were now achieving 100 pass percentage. He added that schools were being renovated under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme.

The Minister later handed over cheque of Rs 5 lakh granted to the wife of a farmer under Rythu Bhima in Nirmal town. Farmer U Harish Kumar of Koutla village died of some ailment recently. He then laid foundation stone to a temple at Siddulakunta village in Soan mandal.

Reddy said that Telangana witnessed an unprecedented growth in the past eight years. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s maiden public meeting held in Nanded of Maharashtra evoked a huge response. People of the neighboring state want schemes implemented in Telangana.

The Minister further said an oil palm seeds processing unit would be established in Soan mandal soon. He assured that he would grant funds Rs 50 lakh to create internal roads of the village as requested by locals. He vowed to develop the village in many aspects.