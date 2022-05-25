Paramount importance given to develop temples: Indrakaran

Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Minister Indrakaran Reddy participates in installation of the idol of presiding deity of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at New Velmal village in Soan mandal on Wednesday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy took part in installation of the idol of presiding deity of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple at New Velmal village in Soan mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy said that funds Rs 66 lakh were granted for constructing the temple and Rs 30 lakh was already spent. He stated that Rs 36 lakh would be used for building a compound wall and developing the shrine. He informed that 500 temples were improved in Nirmal district alone.

The minister further said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance to develop temples. He cited renovation of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple of Yadadri spending Rs 1,500 crore. He stated that he laid a special focus on creating basic amenities and was taking steps to facelift the temples in the district.

He earlier participated in installation of the idol of presiding deity of Mallanna Swamy temple at Beeravelli in Sarangapur mandal.

Zilla Parishad chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, former MLA S Venugopala Chary, farmer agriculture cooperative society chairman Dharmaji Rajender, Soan ZPTC member Jeevan Reddy, TRS leader A Muralidhar Reddy, Mohinuddin, Krishna Prasad, Vinod, Ganga Reddy and many others were present.

