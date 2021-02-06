Paramour held for woman’s murder in Ghatkesar

An extra-marital affair led to the murder, the police said.

Hyderabad: The Ghatkesar police solved the murder case of T Santosha alias Santoshini reported at Edulabad on the city outskirts in December last year and arrested her paramour, here on Friday. An extra-marital affair led to the murder, the police said.

Santosha (35), a native of Srikakulam district Andhra Pradesh migrated to the city a decade ago along with her husband and three children. About four years ago, she was abandoned by her husband and since then she was working at a poultry farm in Edulabad on the city outskirts.

While working there, she became acquainted with the suspect Vinod Kumar, a native of Maharashtra, and eventually they both got involved in an extra-marital affair, the police said.

Vinod insisted to Santosha on getting married, but the latter refused. The couple had frequent fights over it. Last year on December 3, the couple got into an argument about the same issue at a secluded spot in Edulabad, after which an angry Vinod strangulated her to death.

