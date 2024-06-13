Three Telugus killed in Kuwait fire; Mancherial native escapes using television cable

The Indian Embassy confirmed the names of the three Telugu workers as Molleti Satyanarayana and Meesala Eshwarudu, both from Nidadavole in West Godavari district, and Tamada Lokanadam of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 11:52 PM

Kuwaiti security forces gather outside the building which was engulfed by fire, in Kuwait City. Photo: AFP

Jeddah: Three Telugus, all hailing from Andhra Pradesh, were confirmed killed in the Kuwait fire tragedy in which at least 45 persons lost their lives on Wednesday.

The Indian Embassy confirmed the names of the three Telugu workers as Molleti Satyanarayana and Meesala Eshwarudu, both from Nidadavole in West Godavari district, and Tamada Lokanadam of Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Kotte Gangaiah, a native of Kommugudem in Luxettipet mandal in Mancherial district, was among those trapped in the building and who managed to survive. He is now under medication at Adan Hospital in Kuwait. Talking to Telangana Today over phone, Gangaiah narrated how he managed to escape.

“It was sheer dark and amid thick smoke, and I couldn’t see anything apart from hearing screams,” he said, adding that there were five workers from Telangana living in the fateful building and that all five were safe.

“We were shocked hearing the sudden screams. My roommates jumped from the second floor, however, I was hesitant to follow them. It was then that I accidentally touched the wall, and since I couldn’t see anything, I inched forward with my hand on the wall and found the stairs. From there, I managed to reach the first floor,” he said.

However, the ordeal was not over. From the first floor, he opened his eyes and through the window, he saw a TV dish cable hanging down.

“Using the TV cable, I managed to hang out and jump on to the parking shed,” Gangaiah said. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who reached Kuwait, visited Gangaiah on Thursday.

Devarajam of Dubbak in Medak and Ashok of Rajanna Sircilla district were also injured and treated at hospital, according to official sources.