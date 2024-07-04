| Extra Marital Affair Leads To Attack On A Woman In Kothagudem

Extra-marital affair leads to attack on a woman in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 09:13 PM

Kothagudem: A married woman was attacked with a knife by another married woman at Rudrampur here on Thursday.

A burkha clad woman attacked Sirisha with a knife inflicting bleeding injuries on her head. The injured woman was shifted to Government Hospital here for treatment.

The accused, identified as Pavani, resorted to the attack as she was upset at Sirisha’s extra-marital affair with her husband Durgaprasad.

The two-town police reportedly took the accused into custody, booked a case against her and are investigating.