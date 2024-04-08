Chicken prices shoot through the roof, cross Rs 300 a kilo

The production of chicken usually declines as small poultry farm owners stay away from the activity to avoid losses since it is more expensive to protect birds from the soaring heat.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:39 PM

Karimnagar: There is a sudden spurt in the prices of chicken, with a hike of Rs.80 to Rs.100 per kg within the span of a week.

The situation is not restricted to Karimnagar and is being reported from different parts of the State. A kilogram of skinless chicken is now being sold at Rs.320 in the retail market, while wholesale traders are selling a kilo of skinless chicken at Rs.300.

Many attribute the price rise to the summer. The production of chicken usually declines as small poultry farm owners stay away from the activity to avoid losses since it is more expensive to protect birds from the soaring heat.

Unable to tolerate the heat, chicken die in large numbers in many poultry farms, dealers pointed out, adding this was leading to a shortage and subsequent spurt in prices. One week ago, the price of a kg of chicken was between Rs.180 to Rs.220.

However, the price graph started soaring by the end of March. Speaking to Telangana Today, Raju, owner of Jyothy Chicken Centre, said they were forced to hike the price due to the shortage of chicken.

Though it was a common thing for production to decline in summer, this year the shortage had hit the market much earlier than usual, he said.

A wholesale trader, Pasha informed that small poultry farmers would not grow chickens in summer since it was very difficult to protect birds from soaring heat conditions.

Only large scale farmers would grow chickens by taking special precautions including arranging air coolers and other measures.