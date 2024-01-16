Parent-Teacher Meeting in Telangana Govt schools to focus on prevention of child marriages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 08:56 PM

Hyderabad: The Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) in government and local body schools scheduled this month will focus on prevention of child marriages besides gender sensitivity and equality apart from regular academics of students.

The parents will be apprised about the Prohibition of the Child Marriage Act, 2006, definition of the child marriage, and consequences of involvement that attracts rigorous imprisonment up to two years or fine extending up to Rs 1 lakh or both.

Child marriage consequences including chances of child dropping out of school, likely to experience domestic violence, and prone to diseases among others will also be dealt.

The School Education department on Tuesday issued directions to be followed by the schools on January 20. This theme has been selected in the run-up to National Girl Child Day celebrations on January 24 and schools were asked to involve Women and Child Welfare, and Police departments for the meeting.