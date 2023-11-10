Parents of protesting EFLU students approach HC action over safety concerns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Parents of Current Students of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Friday decided to approach the High Court, if the Vice Chancellor fails to respond to their letter that raised concerns about their children’s safety / demands within 48 hours.

Following an alleged sexual assault on a woman student by two persons on the campus, students have been holding protests. Currently four students are on an indefinite hunger strike that completed 100 hours on Friday, while six students are on relay hunger strike.

In an email to EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar, the parents expressed their disappointment at the lack of response to their letter raising concerns about their children’s safety on the campus.

“If no administrative response to either this letter or to our children’s demands is forthcoming within 48 hours, we shall be compelled to take the matter to higher legal authorities via writ petition in the High Court,” the parents added.