Parliament: BRS demands national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Scheme, opposes Singareni privatisation

BRS Parliamentary Party leader KR Suresh Reddy, Deputy leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra and MP Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, asked the Centre to fulfill the promises made to Telangana under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 08:27 PM

Hyderabad: The BRS demanded the Centre to grant national status and allocate funds for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in Telangana. The party also opposed attempts to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited, terming it as a major asset for Telangana.

Speaking to mediapersons after President Draupadi Murmu’s address to the Parliament in Delhi on Thursday, BRS Parliamentary Party leader KR Suresh Reddy, Deputy leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra and MP Bandi Parthasarathy Reddy, asked the Centre to fulfill the promises made to Telangana under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Suresh Reddy urged union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy who represents Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency from Telangana, to take immediate steps to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram. He explained that using the abundant iron ore from Bayyaram and nearby Bailadila in Chhattisgarh would create jobs for the youth and boost Telangana’s development.

MP Ravichandra wanted the Union government to set up the railway coach factory in Kazipet. The BRS MPs congratulated G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, K Rammohan Naidu, and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar for their appointments as union Ministers from Telugu States. They also called on Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice Presiden Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss issues pertaining to the State.