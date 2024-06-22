Coal auction: CPI(M) to hold protest on June 28, 29 in all districts

CPI(M) Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded the Centre to cancel the auction and handover the two mines directly to Singareni.

22 June 2024

Hyderabad: In order to exert pressure on the Centre to handover the Koyagudem and Sattupalli mines to State run coal company Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the CPI(M) State unit will hold protest in all the district of the State on June 28 and 29.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded the Centre to cancel the auction and handover the two mines directly to Singareni. Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of handing over precious minerals to private companies, he alleged that through auction of coal blocks the BJP was trying to privatise the Singareni. “People of Telangana have given eight MPs to BJP and now it is trying to kill the Singareni,”he alleged.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government on the issue, the CPI(M) leader took strong exception to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka participating in the launch of 10th round of commercial coal auction. “On one hand the Congress government is opposing the auction of coal blocks and on the other it is participating in the auction. The government has no clarity on the issue,”he alleged.

He called upon all the political parties to join hands to oppose the coal auction and demand the Centre to handover the two coal blocks to Singareni. “We should mobilise the people to save Singareni,”he said.