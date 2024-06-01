CMD becomes tree man of Telangana’s Singareni

Singareni planted trees on the top of over burden of opencast coal mine.

Peddapalli: Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited, N Balram has become the tree man of the Singareni by planting saplings in a big way. Besides SCCL plantation, C&MD is also planting trees to enhance greenery.

To check the pollution developed due to mining activity, the Singareni management would take up the plantation of trees at mining as well as residential areas. However, the plantation activity has picked up further after the joining of Balram in the company.

An IRS officer, Balram joined the Singareni as Director (finance, personal, projects and planning) in the year 2019 and was appointed as C&MD on January 1, 2024. A nature lover, Balaram, who has a habit to plant trees right from Class VIII, gave top priority for tree plantation. In Singareni, he started the activity by planting 108 saplings in Kothagudem bungalows on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, 2019.

At every place, he planted 150 to 1250 saplings. Besides the company’s plantation, he personally planted 17,700 trees in 39.78 acres in 40 different places in 12 areas across the Singareni during the last five years. While 6313 saplings were planted in the year 2019, 3686 trees planted in 2020, 2810 (in 2021), 2,460 (in 2022) and 2,431 in the year 2023.

Miyawaki plantation was taken up in three places Ramagundam, Bellampalli and Yellandu. Balram, who geo-tagged all the sapling, monitors the growth of the trees every day morning.

Interacting with media persons, C&MD explained about his passion to plant saplings. He was planning to complete 20,000 trees plantation with a slogan ‘Prathi Adugu-Pachadanam’ (Every foot for Greenery) in 2024-25. According to National Forest Policy, 33 percent of the geographical area should be under forest cover. Unfortunately, only 23 to 24 percent of the area was covered by the forest.

Sometime ago, temperatures in the Ramagundam area crossed 50 degree Celsius. However, it was contrived by taking up plantation in a big way. In Kothagudem, they were planning to develop a village as a model village. Besides supplying three saplings to each house, tanks, water harvesting pits and ponds would be developed.

So far, 6 crore saplings have been planted in different areas of the Singareni, he informed and added that the plantation would be continued with a slogan Prathi Adugu Pachadanam’ in 2024-25.