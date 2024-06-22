Parts of Nirmal, Adilabad see moderate rains

Published Date - 22 June 2024

Nirmal/Adilabad: Several parts of both Nirmal and Adilabad districts saw moderate rains on Saturday, cheering farmers.

The average rainfall of Nirmal district was gauged to be 39.4 mm. Kuntala mandal saw the highest rainfall of 70 mm. Mudhole, Kubeer, Narspur (G), Kaddampeddur, Dilawarpur, Pembi, Nirmal and Laxmanachanda mandals received somewhere between 40 mm and 69 mm of rainfall.

The actual rainfall of the district was 109.9 mm as against the normal rainfall of 119.7 mm from June 1 to June 22, indicating a deficit by 8 percent.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district’s average rainfall was measured to be 13.2 mm. Bazarhathnoor mandal recorded the highest rainfall by 28.2 mm, followed by Adilabad Urbal mandal which had 21 mm of rainfall. Adilabad Rural, Boath, Bheempur and Neradigonda mandals saw anywhere between 15 mm and 21 mm of rainfall.

The district registered an actual rainfall of 117 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 131.1 mm, reflecting a deficit by 11 percent.

Farmers expressed happiness over the rains. They said that seeds sown recently could germinate with the help of rains.