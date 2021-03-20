Parul University students excel in GATE

Parul University students were able to display their excellence amongst the overall 17.82 per cent GATE qualifiers, the release said.

Hyderabad: Students of Parul University have excelled in this year’s Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) results with several of them ranking among the top 500 and top 1,000 qualifiers across India, according to a press release.

The GATE 2021 saw a total of 7,11,542 students appearing for the exams out of whom 1,26,813 candidates qualified. With such a narrow pass rate, Parul University students were still able to display their excellence amongst the overall 17.82 per cent qualifiers, the release said.

“A total of 13 students qualified for this year’s examinations including two students each from petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering and computer science, six aeronautical engineering students and one from chemical engineering,” the university said.

Siddheshwar Prajapati, a mechanical engineering student from the University’s Faculty of Engineering, qualified with a nationwide rank of 213. Another student from department of Aeronautical engineering managed to attain an all India rank of 327, along with Praful Jogchand a student of petroleum engineering having an AIR rank of 392.

